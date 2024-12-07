National Bank of Canada FI Has $656.42 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,472 shares during the period. BCE makes up 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 2.07% of BCE worth $656,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BCE by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 755,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BCE by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $26.81 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is 4,228.57%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

