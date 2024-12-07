National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 102,122 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Salesforce worth $266,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $361.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,020.24. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

