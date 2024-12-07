National Bank of Canada FI Sells 967,467 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 967,467 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.22% of Amphenol worth $169,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $74.21 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.