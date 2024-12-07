National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

NESR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 703,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.