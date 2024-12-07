National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $65.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFG

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.