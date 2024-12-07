Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Richard J. Hendrix Sells 80,000 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,104.36. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.77 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 48.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

