Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,104.36. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

