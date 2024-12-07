Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $218.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $199.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,660 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,428. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

