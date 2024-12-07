Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 147,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,592,889.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,693.28. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $106,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,935. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,741. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $23,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 578,678 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,488,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 73,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

