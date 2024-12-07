Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE PSTG opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 170.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,628,000 after buying an additional 1,730,123 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.