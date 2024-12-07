Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $934.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.32 and a 52 week high of $935.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $399.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

