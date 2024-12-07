NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,411,300.80. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

