NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

