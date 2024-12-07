NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFI
NFI Group Price Performance
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.