NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group Company Profile

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.84.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

