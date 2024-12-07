Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $252,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,148.15. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $691,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,512.20. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,898 shares of company stock worth $8,766,515 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 858.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.