Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) Trading Up 200.1% – Still a Buy?

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 200.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 205,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,807% from the average daily volume of 10,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Up 200.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova Vision Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVV. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 29.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 236,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Vision Acquisition

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

