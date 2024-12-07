Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,232,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $203,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

