Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,516,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $203.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

