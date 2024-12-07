Omega Flex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Omega Flex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $47.28 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

