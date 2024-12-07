Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

