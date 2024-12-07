Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Intuit by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,324 shares of company stock worth $75,803,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.53 and a 200-day moving average of $631.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

