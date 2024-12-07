Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6,491.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 385,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 271,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 942,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,480,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 152,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,127,253.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $130,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

