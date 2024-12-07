Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $259,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

