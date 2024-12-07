Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDB. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.