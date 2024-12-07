Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,724 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

