Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,146 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $217.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

