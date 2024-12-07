Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $204,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $838.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

