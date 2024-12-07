Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,685,000 after acquiring an additional 471,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after purchasing an additional 305,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tenable by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after buying an additional 158,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.