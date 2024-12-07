Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,716,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 340,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

