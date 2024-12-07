Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $34,000 Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 310.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 225,188 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.72 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

