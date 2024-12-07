PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.27 and last traded at $88.92. 3,176,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,175,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 68.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.