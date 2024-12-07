Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 886,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 291,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $660,299.97. This trade represents a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 63.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.