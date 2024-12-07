Peter E. Maricondo Sells 2,800 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Peter E. Maricondo sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $125,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,214.28. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $45.62 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNTY. StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Unity Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

