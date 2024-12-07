Pierre Beaudoin Purchases 1,560 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin acquired 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,666.80.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

