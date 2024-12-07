Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $73,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $13,848,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,666,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,572,000 after acquiring an additional 703,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,442,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,849,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.8 %

PAGP stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 149.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

