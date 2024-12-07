Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 235.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.77 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.