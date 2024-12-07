Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $84,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,141 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.