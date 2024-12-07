Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 571,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAFC opened at $25.66 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.