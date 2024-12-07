Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,773,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ashland by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,598,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,737,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 6,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 880,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after buying an additional 866,320 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $75.49 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Ashland

Insider Activity at Ashland

In other Ashland news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.