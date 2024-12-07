Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOAH. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Noah by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 923,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at about $8,895,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Noah by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $12.59 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $832.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

