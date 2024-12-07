Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,744 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Seer worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Seer by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seer by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 472,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Seer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.58. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEER

About Seer

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.