Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,279 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.