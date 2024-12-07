Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 52,152 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Assertio were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 9.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 431,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather L. Mason acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,650 shares in the company, valued at $230,120. This represents a 35.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

