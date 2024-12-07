Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 122,849 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of BlackLine worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackLine Trading Up 2.1 %
BL opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.