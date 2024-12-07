Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 122,849 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of BlackLine worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 2.1 %

BL opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. The trade was a 27.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.