Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,287 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 259.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,077.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,041,067.57. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,100 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LC shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $17.15.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 6.85%. LendingClub’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

