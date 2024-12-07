Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Shares of AVY opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $190.04 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

