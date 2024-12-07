Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.15 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

