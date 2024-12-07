Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $18.81 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 270,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,811,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $49,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 363.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

