Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 887,626 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,626 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,483,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,709,000 after purchasing an additional 284,781 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,426,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,259,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,678,000 after purchasing an additional 598,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after buying an additional 1,282,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $936,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,253,617.60. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.