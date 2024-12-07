Point72 DIFC Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is -90.26%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

